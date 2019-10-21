Last week, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was hailed a hero by politicos and the news media after a photo made the rounds online showing the top Democrat standing up with her finger pointed at President Trump.

As previously reported by The Daily Wire, the photo was taken on Wednesday during a closed-door meeting with Trump regarding Syria. Top Democrats walked out of the meeting after the president allegedly called Pelosi either a “third-rate politician” or a “third grade politician” — the exact wording of the alleged put-down is in dispute.

The president posted the photo of Pelosi, captioning it: “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

Upon quick media praise, Pelosi made the photo her new Twitter banner:

The picture Pres Trump tweeted from today’s meeting at the WH that he captioned “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” is now Pelosi’s cover photo: pic.twitter.com/xLJZCtPQxc — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 16, 2019

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer, a Republican, posted a famed photo of her and former President Barack Obama to her Twitter page and compared the media coverage. “The news media hails [Speaker Pelosi] as a hero for pointing her finger at [Donald Trump], but when I stood up to [Barack Obama] I was vilified as rude and racist,” she wrote. “Such Hypocrites!”

The news media hails @SpeakerPelosi as a hero for pointing her finger at @POTUS @realDonaldTrump but when I stood up to @BarackObama I was vilified as rude and racist. Such Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/banxxQp7F1 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 17, 2019

Brewer was referring to photo taken of her with the then-president on a tarmac in 2012. Similar to the Pelosi photo, Brewer has her finger pointing at Obama.

“According to Brewer, the president had objected to her portrayal of him as dismissive and patronizing in her book, ‘Scorpions for Breakfast,’” Fox News reported Monday. “The cameras caught her waving her finger at Obama, something for which she received a flood of criticism. A New York Times op-ed, for instance, accused Brewer of treating the president ‘as if he were some errand boy and not the commander-in-chief.’”

Alternatively, Democrats and their allies in the news media gushed over the photo of Pelosi and Trump.

For example, columnist and prominent anti-Trump #Resistance figure Bill Kristol posted the photo with the caption, “OK, maybe I am a feminist.”

OK, maybe I am a feminist. pic.twitter.com/iy4J6bIMLd — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 16, 2019

“I hope this picture of Nancy Pelosi, the sole woman at the table, standing-up and speaking-up, inspires other bad-ass women to run for office,” CNN’s Ana Navarro wrote.

I hope this picture of Nancy Pelosi, the sole woman at the table, standing-up and speaking-up, inspires other bad-ass women to run for office. pic.twitter.com/MQoIvCo4NJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 17, 2019

“This photo could be a Pelosi campaign poster — the sole woman in the room, literally standing up to the President. Why he thinks this makes her look bad is a mystery,” said David Lauter, the Washington bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times.

This photo could be a Pelosi campaign poster — the sole woman in the room, literally standing up to the President. Why he thinks this makes her look bad is a mystery. https://t.co/7iEuD4UUVO — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) October 16, 2019

“Thank you [Speaker Pelosi] for standing up for the American people!” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) posted. “Thank you for leading the House of Representatives to pass a resolution today opposing the failed policy of [Donald Trump] in Syria by a bipartisan vote of 354 to 60. Thank you for not taking crap from [POTUS].”

Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for standing up for the American people! Thank you for leading the House of Representatives to pass a resolution today opposing the failed policy of @realDonaldTrump in Syria by a bipartisan vote of 354 to 60. Thank you for not taking crap from @POTUS. https://t.co/If1MiNuO4G — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 16, 2019

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell posted: “I’ve been in a lot of presidential meetings in that room and I never saw anyone literally stand up to a president like that because no one ever had to. Only Trump would tweet this perfect picture of his weakness & humiliation. [Speaker Pelosi] finest moment.”

I’ve been in a lot of presidential meetings in that room and I never saw anyone literally stand up to a president like that because no one ever had to. Only Trump would tweet this perfect picture of his weakness & humiliation. @SpeakerPelosi finest moment. https://t.co/wca1oSqytY — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) October 16, 2019

The difference in media portrayal of Brewer and Pelosi, according to eldest Trump son Don Jr. is rather simple: “That’s because the media is full of s***,” he posted to Twitter on Sunday, captioning the former governor’s tweet.

That’s because the media is full of shit. https://t.co/PuPLeCT4ax — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 20, 2019

Related: Trump Sounds Alarm: Pelosi Needs Help!