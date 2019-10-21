Gray TV’s Full Court Press host Greta Van Susteren has slammed her former Fox News Channel colleague Christopher Wallace for withholding his source while reporting that a “well-connected Republican” told him the GOP could vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Chris Wallace should know better than to use anonymous ‘well connected Republican’ – he should name names or not say this at all as without the identity (what is a ‘welll [sic] connected??’),” Van Susteren wrote on Twitter Sunday. “[I]ts purpose is merely to smear and cause trouble – name names or don’t say this at all.”

Van Susteren joined Fox News Channel following a contract-bidding war in 2002, where she hosted On the Record w/ Greta Van Susteren until 2016.

During this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Sunday, Wallace, known for his critical coverage of the Trump administration, claimed a “well-connected” Washington, D.C.-based Republican told him that if the Senate takes up an impeachment trial, there is a 20 percent chance that GOP senators will support the president’s removal.

“I talked to a very well-connected Republican in Washington this week, someone whose name you would know well, who says that if the House votes to impeach and it gets to a trial in the Senate, there’s now a 20 percent chance, he believes — obviously, that is just an estimate — now a 20% chance enough Republicans would vote with Democrats to impeach the president,” Wallace said during an interview with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“That’s just absurd,” Mulvaney shot back. “The comment about the 20 percent is just a person who clearly doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”

“The president is extraordinarily popular at home,” the senior Trump official added.

Wallace’s impeachment report comes after Bloomberg News branded the anchor as the “new face of the Trump resistance” at Fox News in the wake of anchor Shepard Smith’s sudden departure from the network.