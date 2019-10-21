Hillary Clinton decided to dabble in comedy over the weekend, but she did the one thing comedians consider a capital offense: She stole a joke.

On Sunday afternoon, the two-time loser posted a “letter” on Twitter, purportedly from President John K. Kennedy to then-USSR premier Nikita Khrushchev.

Clinton wrote on the post: “Found in the archives…”

The letter read:

Dear Premier Khruschev, Don’t be a d*ck, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba. Everybody will say “Yay! Khruschev! You’re the best!” But if you don’t everybody will be like “what an a**hole” and call your garbage country “the Soviet Bunion.” You’re really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later. Hugs, John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

The fake letter was intended to ridicule President Trump, who reportedly wrote to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after announcing the U.S. would pull troops out of Syria. In the letter dated Oct. 9, Trump told Erdogan: “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!”

“Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will,” Trump wrote. “History will look upon you favorably if you get this done the right and humane way. It will look upon you forever as the devil if good things don’t happen.”

So, Clinton’s attempt to be funny was actually pretty funny.

Except that she stole the gag from a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Word for word.

See the clip below:

[embedded content]

When you’re a high-profile person like Hillary, who has 25 million followers on Twitter, it behooves you to credit the source when you’re “borrowing” something. And Twitterers made sure Clinton got that message.

Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner pointed out that the letter had first appeared on Kimmel’s show, while the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler wrote, “Sometimes silence is golden.”

Sometimes silence is golden https://t.co/1SkSbzJKIM — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 20, 2019

Others piled on.

Your room is ready! pic.twitter.com/znpiwLTp8d — 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) October 20, 2019

“I do not get it anymore,” wrote another. “I give you every benefit of every doubt. I have defended you to others. But the time has come for the temper tantrum to end. Is this what you want to be remembered for? The one time a woman loses a presidential election and the tantrum never ends.”

I do not get it anymore. I give you every benefit of every doubt. I have defended you to others. But the time has come for the temper tantrum to end. Is this what you want to be remembered for? The one time a woman loses a presidential election and the tantrum never ends. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 20, 2019

“It’s sad to see the woman millions of Americans hoped would one day be called ‘Madame President’ become reduced to a self-loathing binge-drinking purveyor of fake news that spends her time spewing vitriol hate and outlandish paranoid conspiracy theories,” wrote another.

It’s sad to see the woman millions of Americans hoped would one day be called ‘Madame President’ become reduced to a self-loathing binge-drinking purveyor of fake news that spends her time spewing vitriol hate and outlandish paranoid conspiracy theories.https://t.co/MXVA0UxmSL — Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) October 20, 2019

Clinton, who is still all over the airwaves nearly three years after her humiliating loss in the 2016 presidential election, has become increasingly delusional.

“It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me,” she said last week on the PBS “News Hour.” “But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails. We all know that. So he’s either lying or delusional or both.”

Then she said, “Maybe there does need to be a rematch.”

“Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”

