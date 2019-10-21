Hillary Clinton is the party guest that does not get the hint when her host starts yawning. She doesn’t grab her jacket and head for the door with everyone else. She won’t leave.

Hillary had quite the weekend in social media. First, she said on former Obama adviser David Plouffe’s podcast that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is being groomed to launch a third-party challenge in the 2020 presidential election. And, oh yeah, Tulsi is a Russian asset. So is Jill Stein who ran as the Green Party’s candidate in 2016, she said. She offered no proof to back up any of this nonsense and Plouffe sounded as though he agreed with her. With Hillary, it’s Russia, Russia, Russia all the time. Her obsession with accusing others of being under the influence of Russians rings a bit hollow, given the money that former President Clinton commanded for delivering speeches in Russia ($500,000) and Russian donations to the Clinton Foundation.

Sunday afternoon Clinton tweeted a phony letter from President Kennedy to former Premier of the Soviet Union Nikita Khrushchev. She was trolling President Trump, as she frequently does on Twitter. The fake letter was a response to Trump’s letter to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

Found in the archives? Really? Naturally, plenty of positive responses rolled in from Hillary-land but we are starting to see some frustration among the liberal media types. The Washington Post’s fact-checker tweeted what we all think at this point.

Sometimes silence is golden https://t.co/1SkSbzJKIM — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 20, 2019

One tweet noted the incredibly stupid times in which we live. He’s not wrong.

I can’t believe we all have to be alive during such a stupid time https://t.co/CpClF6TvB0 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) October 20, 2019

And then the truth emerged. Hillary Clinton (or a staffer) is not nearly clever enough to produce such a tweet. She took it from a bit on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show. There is no attribution.

Didn’t even realize Hillary’s team had taken this letter from a Kimmel bit. https://t.co/dgAM7GsWCC pic.twitter.com/k2BDLzXQPN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 20, 2019

Hillary Clinton was a horrible candidate. Nonetheless, she has reached levels of success in politics that others envy – First Lady, U.S. Senator, and then Secretary of State. She was the first woman to be nominated by a major party as the presidential candidate. She has a horrible record from her time as Secretary of State, though. Remember the embarrassing reset with Russia? Remember Benghazi? And, there is the demise of Gaddafi. He was a bad guy but he did do as the United States demanded as far as eliminating his nuclear weapons program. During the Obama/Clinton reign, he was rewarded for his cooperation with death. The eighth anniversary of that event just passed. Who can forget Hillary’s boasting in an interview – ““We came, we saw, he died!” ?

“We came, we saw, he died!” ~ Hillary Clinton on the murder of Gaddafi, which occurred 8 years ago today following the criminal Obama-NATO intervention in #Libya. Now it’s a failed state where terrorists sell human beings in open air slave markets. pic.twitter.com/68SXDe5PGP — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) October 20, 2019

Libya is a mess. Perhaps instead of trolling President Trump’s foreign policy decisions in social media she should spend a little time on self-reflection. And, for heaven’s sake, find a hobby.