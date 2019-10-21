Democrats in the House turned aside a GOP-led privileged resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump lashes out at Pelosi as she visits Jordan to discuss Syria Trump’s insult-comic act enters danger zone White House staggers after tumultuous 48 hours MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday in a 218-185 vote.

Republicans and President Trump Donald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE have increasingly targeted Schiff, a public face of the impeachment effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have taken issue with Schiff’s exaggerated account of the details of President Trump‘s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a hearing in September. Schiff has defended his remarks as being an intentional parody of Trump’s comments.

Republicans also said Schiff should be rebuked for saying his committee did not have any contact with a whistleblower making allegations against Trump prior to the whistleblower’s submission of a complaint. It later emerged that the whistleblower had contacted the Intelligence panel and spoke to a staffer for Schiff.

The California Democrat hit back against the effort on Twitter, saying GOP lawmakers are failing “to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history.”

It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, They consoled themselves by attacking those who did. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 21, 2019

The censure resolution, introduced by Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), called for Schiff’s resignation and states that his comments were an “egregiously false and fabricated retelling” and “had no relationship to the call itself.”

It said Schiff had “misled the American people,” brought disrepute on the House and made “a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties.”

The measure was co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate How Trump and Pelosi went from bad to worse House Republicans ‘demand the release of the rules’ on impeachment MORE (R-Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse Republicans ‘demand the release of the rules’ on impeachment Scalise, Cole introduce resolution to change rules on impeachment Republicans seek to delay effort to censure Schiff after Cummings’ death MORE (R-La.) and Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyHouse Republicans ‘demand the release of the rules’ on impeachment Republicans seek to delay effort to censure Schiff after Cummings’ death House Foreign Affairs leaders introduce Turkey sanctions bill MORE.

“On numerous occasions, as outlined in this resolution, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has used his position to mislead the American people,” McCarthy said. “When false evidence is entered into the official record, or communicated directly to the American people, the people’s House loses the credibility it needs to function properly.”

The measure also includes language alleging that members of the House Intelligence Committee “have lost faith” in Schiff’s ability to be objective as chairman and that his remarks hindered the committee’s ability to carry out its oversight responsibilities.

Top Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Trump lashes out at Pelosi as she visits Jordan to discuss Syria Thomas D’Alesandro III, brother of Nancy Pelosi, dies at 90 MORE (D-Calif.) have strongly defended Schiff’s leadership in the probe, arguing Republicans aren’t doing enough to stand up to the president.

“Chairman Schiff is a great American patriot. Our country is extremely well-served by his serious, smart and strategic leadership to protect our elections, national security and democracy — which sadly stands in stark contrast to Republicans in the Congress who cover up the truth, look the other way when the President invites foreign governments to interfere in our elections and vote against legislation to secure the ballot from foreign attacks,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The vote was initially expected to come to the floor on Thursday but was delayed at the request of Biggs following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Cher offers to pay legal fees for security guard fired for repeating racial slur Baltimore mayor looks to rename downtown courthouse after Cummings MORE (D-Md.), the former chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

A censure vote is designed to allow Congress to publicly rebuke and disapprove of a member’s behavior or alleged misconduct.