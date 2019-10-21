Recently surfaced video shows an In-N-Out Burger employee carrying a bullhorn-wielding protester out of one of the fast-food chain’s locations before police arrive and handcuff another demonstrator.

It isn’t clear exactly when or where the dust-up took place. An In-N-Out marketing official on Monday told TheBlaze the incident happened “several weeks ago” but didn’t have additional information.

In-N-Out on Monday didn’t immediately reply to TheBlaze’s emailed request for comment, including if any action was taken against the employee seen carrying the protester out of the restaurant.

What happened?

The clip first showed a male In-N-Out employee holding an older, grey-bearded protester from behind and carrying him out of the restaurant — to the cheers of those inside.

Once out of the restaurant, the protester used his bullhorn to yell “get your hands off me!” in the employee’s face, and the employee told the protester to leave the property.

A second part of the clip showed another protester — a female — appearing to be escorted from the restaurant by a different employee. The grey-bearded protester was next to her.

Protesters yelled that they were being assaulted.

Soon police arrived on the scene. Video showed officers’ shoulder patches reading “Long Beach Police.”

There are three Long Beach In-N-Out locations: East Los Coyotes Diagonal, East Pacific Coast Highway, and Lakewood Boulevard. No other “Long Beach” In-N-Out restaurants show up on the company’s site other than those three in southern California.

Long Beach Police on Monday told TheBlaze it didn’t have immediate information on the incident.

Outside the restaurant, the officers handcuffed the female protester and took her to a squad car amid much screaming and hollering.

One protester was heard yelling, “What the f*** are you doing?” while another claimed police were exhibiting “cruel and unusual punishment!” and “you have no legal right!”

The video was posted by Ian Miles Cheong, Human Events’ managing editor, who noted that people are “fed up with Extinction Rebellion,” although authorities haven’t confirmed that the radical climate change activists were behind the In-N-Out incident.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Anything else?

In-N-Out — which has strong Christian beliefs at the corporate level and places Bible verses on its wrappers, bags, and cups — donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party last year. But afterward the head of the California Democratic Party called on Democrats to boycott the popular fast-food chain. The plan backfired.

