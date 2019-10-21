Police in Pennsylvania are asking the public for help after two children were found hanging inside a home in Albany Township, Pennsylvania, in a case that has made national headlines.

“If anyone knows anything about the deaths, even if you don’t think it’s a big deal, please contact the police,” trooper David C. Beohm, with the Reading-based Troop L, told the Reading Eagle newspaper on Sunday.

He and local District Attorney John T. Adams both told the news outlet they cannot release additional details about the investigation.

“This is an active investigation,” Adams said. “I am hopeful we will have answers soon.”

Meanwhile, officials said that an autopsy conducted last week didn't reveal a cause of death.

Local news reports said that an 8-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister were found inside their home in late September. They were pronounced dead days later.

Mother, Lisa Snyder, said that Conner was bullied at school and “made threats of doing this” before, People magazine reported. “Words scar, rumors destroy, bullies kill,” she also wrote on Facebook. No arrests have been made, and Adams told local media outlets that the incident is being treated as a “criminal homicide,” but he noted that it doesn’t mean that the case will end up as a homicide. The manner and causes of death have not been revealed.

A 911 dispatch call revealed new details about the mysterious incident.

“She mentioned that the 8-year-old has been bullied and has made threats of doing this, but didn’t want to go alone,” the 911 dispatcher said, TribLive reported. “At this time, it should just be the mother and the two children on the scene.”

In the case, police have served search warrants for cellphones, a gaming console, computers, and for a dog.

“The eight-year-old victim is known to play video games and view various internet websites utilizing the X-Box gaming console,” one warrant stated.

The Reading Eagle had reported that the two were found on opposite ends of a plastic-coated dog leash inside the basement.

“Whenever we are dealing with the unnatural death of a child, it is very emotionally troubling to all of us,” Adams told the Eagle on Sept. 30. “I believe to have two children perish in the same incident really compounds our concerns and we are looking forward to having some answers. But we need to take our time to determine exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information can call the district attorney’s office at 610-478-6000 or the state police at 610-562-6885.