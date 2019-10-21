LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is at the top of the latest Heisman odds.

In the latest odds from BetOnline_ag, Burrow is at +125 to take the prestigious award at the end of the season.

Jalen Hurts is number two at +200, Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa has fallen to third at +300 and Justin Fields rounds out the top four at +900. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

[embedded content]

I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again just to make sure there’s absolutely no confusion of any kind. If LSU beats Alabama, the Heisman hype for Burrow is going to be off of the charts.

He’s become the favorite and the biggest game of the year hasn’t even happened yet.

It’s all setting up perfectly for Burrow to walk away with the trophy at the end of the season.

I’ve also said this before, but how the hell is Justin Fields so far down the list? That doesn’t make any sense at all.

He must not be putting up big stats, despite Ohio State being undefeated, right? Wrong! Very wrong, my friends.

He has 30 touchdowns through seven games, and nearly 1,800 yards of offense. He’s out here putting up video game-number stats and getting no respect.

I hate Ohio State and everything they represent, but I can’t pretend like Fields isn’t out here dominating. He most certainly is, and the numbers should reflect that.

[embedded content]

We’ll have to wait to see what happens down the stretch, but I wouldn’t want to bet against Fields making a run. If OSU goes undefeated, then he very easily could win the most important award in sports.