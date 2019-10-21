LSU quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t need much time at all to set the touchdown passing record.

Burrow has tossed 29 touchdown passes this season for the Tigers, and that’s good enough to take the record for the program after only seven games.

Joe Burrow sets #LSU‘s single-season TD passing record with 29 before game seven is complete. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 19, 2019

Considering the fact the Tigers have at least six more games this season (potentially as many as eight), Burrow is going to rewrite the record books before it’s all said and done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this point, every single touchdown pass he throws is just gravy on top of the record.

The fact Burrow did this in only seven games is insanely impressive. At the same time, how bad was the passing game for the Tigers since the creation of the program?

He only needed to throw 29 scores to get the record? That’s kind of pathetic when you think about it. For a team that has been so good over the decades, the passing game apparently hasn’t been impressive at all.

That all changed once Burrow showed up and started slinging it.

[embedded content]

If Burrow continues to play at his current level, then the Tigers will have a great shot at beating Alabama. If that happens, we all know they’ll become essentially a lock for the playoff.

It’s pretty wild that Burrow went from riding the bench at OSU to just torching SEC defenses. Is it more proof that it’s just easier to compete in the SEC than the Big 10?

I’ll let the fans down south debate that fact, but I think the numbers speak for themselves.

LSU plays Auburn this weekend, and it’ll be another opportunity for the Tigers to prove they belong in the conversation as the best team in America.