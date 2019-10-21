http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UuklJ3jDeX8/

Obama-era Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) revealed to supporters on Monday that he will end his longshot presidential bid unless his campaign raises $800,000 in the next 10 days.

Castro took to Twitter to issue a plea for campaign contributions, writing: “[T]his is a critical moment— if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good.”

Castro’s presidential campaign has failed to gain momentum since launching in January of this year. He is currently polling at a mere average of 0.8 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

Fellow White House contender Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) employed a similar fundraising tactic in September, appealing to supporters that he will be forced to drop out unless his campaign raised $1.7 million in donations by month’s end.

“[W]e do not see a legitimate long-term path forward,” Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie said at the time. “This moment is a testimony to the power of what’s possible when people unite in a common purpose and work toward a shared goal.”

The move proved successful, as the Booker campaign took in $1.78 million within 10 days.

