Julian Castro says he is dropping out of the presidential race if his campaign cannot raise more than $800,000 by Oct. 31.

“I’m extremely proud of the historic and bold campaign we have built together. But this is a critical moment — if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good. Help us keep up the fight,” the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary said in a tweet posted to his account Monday.

Castro entered the fourth quarter of 2019 with less than $700,000 in the bank and has struggled with fundraising since he entered the race 10 months ago.

He qualified for the September and October Democratic presidential primary debates but faces an uphill climb to make the stage in November. Castro has reached the fundraising criteria but is short in hitting the polling threshold.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., made a similar plea last month when he warned if he could not raise $1.7 million by the end of September he would likely end his White House bid. Booker brought in more than $2.1 million in the final 10 days.