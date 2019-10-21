Abortion propaganda has become so pervasive in the entertainment industry that the dialogue on TV shows is now starting to sound like “Fireproof” for abortion enthusiasts. Take the latest episode of NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” for example – an episode that almost literally treats its characters like puppets to spout talking points that could have come from a Planned Parenthood pamphlet.

As reported by Newsbusters, the October 17 episode “The Burden of Our Choices” focuses on a 13-year-old girl from an evangelical Christian family in Ohio who escaped to New York in order to obtain an abortion after her stepfather rapes her. Since Ohio requires minors to have permission from family members in order to obtain an abortion, the girl’s case becomes a major court battle. At one point in the episode, members of the SVU debate the case and it’s hard not to see a Planned Parenthood executive writing the script where the showrunners left off.

From the transcript provided by Newsbusters:

Carisi: Appeals court just refused to hear Ohio’s case. Even some pro-life groups thought the charges were ridiculous. Olivia: Well, they are. Tamin: So you guys aren’t under arrest? What about the stay on the abortion? Carisi: Family court didn’t want to make a ruling until Ohio’s arrest warrants have been dismissed. They’re still deliberating. Tamin: For how long? She’s 12 weeks pregnant. Any day after the first trimester, it gets more complicated. Olivia: And that’s part of Ohio’s plan, is to run out the clock. Tamin: I’m sorry, what century is this? All these old white men trying to control women’s bodies? I mean, how far off are we from “The Handmaid’s Tale”? Olivia: You grew up taking these rights for granted. My mother, there was a time when she considered abortion, and her only option was – was back-alley. The bottom line is, if you have enough money, there’s always a way. But it’s these poor women, these girls – in some states, they’re gonna see deaths. That’s where this is going. Tamin: They think that’s what we’re going back to. Carisi: Fundamentalists, Catholics – they see abortion as deaths. Tamin: You’re Catholic, right? Is that what you think? Carisi: What I think is what I think. But if a woman is the victim of rape or incest – Tamin: I hear that, and it sounds like you’re saying that a woman has to be a victim in order to have control over her own body. Olivia: That’s not what he’s saying. Tamin: Good. Because it’s not a decision that should ever be made by a group of men or a prosecutor who’s never had to make that choice. Olivia: Guys, guys, guys. Carisi: J-just so we’re clear. My job is to uphold that girl’s rights, and that’s what I’m doing. But I’m sorry, I don’t see this as black-and-white. In my experience, no woman wants to have an abortion. Olivia: Okay. Tamin: Fair enough. But these laws that are getting passed, they are not the answer. Olivia: No, they’re not.

Spoilers: The episode ends with the 13-year-old girl receiving the abortion.