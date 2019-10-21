Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative director at Louis Vuitton, called President TrumpDonald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE a “joke” in a post on Instagram Sunday, just days after the president made an appearance at the launch of one of the luxury designer’s stores in Texas last week.

“Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association,” Ghesquiere said in an Instagram post that featured a photo of the cover of the 1984 song, “High Energy,” by Evelyn Thomas. He also included the hashtags “#trumpisajoke” and “#homophobia.”

His criticism toward the president came on the heels of Trump’s appearance at the launch of a workshop in Alvarado on Thursday. The president stopped by for a visiti ahead of his Thursday night rally in Dallas.

At the opening, Trump appeared next to Bernard Arnault, a French billionaire and owner of chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy — which owns the fashion house, Louis Vuitton, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Michael Burke, the chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, was also reportedly in attendance at the event.

At the ribbon-cutting event, Arnault said that he has known Trump since the 1980s, according to WWD.

“We are very honored to have the president of the United States. I’m not here to judge any types of policies,” Arnault reportedly said. “I’m here to work with my brand and we are going to, over five years, have 1,000 people working here and that’s what matters.”

Ghesquiere’s critical post drew support from a number of prominent figures in the fashion industry, including Camille Miceli, who serves as the accessories creative director for Louis Vuitton, and Anne-Marie Curtis, the former editor-in-chief of Elle U.K., according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

High-fashion transgender model Teddy Quinlivan also praised Ghesquiere’s post on Instargam, writing: “BRAVO. Thank you for standing on the right side of history.”