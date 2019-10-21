A majority of Americans disapprove of President TrumpDonald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE’s appointments to the Supreme Court and have little or no confidence that he would pick a suitable candidate to fill any potential future vacancies, according to a new poll from the Marquette University Law School.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey found that 57 percent of U.S. adults somewhat or strongly disapprove of the way Trump has handled filling vacancies on the nation’s top court. Forty-three percent said they somewhat or strongly approve of the president’s approach, a figure that is slightly higher than Trump’s overall approval rating of 40 percent in the poll.

Fifty-six percent said they have little or no confidence that Trump would “select the right kind of person to sit on the Supreme Court” if another vacancy were to open up. Thirty-two percent said they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, and another 13 percent said they have some confidence.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s record of Supreme Court appointments polls higher among Republicans, with 89 percent of respondents who identify with the GOP saying they strongly or somewhat approve of his approach to filling the court. Eighty percent of respondents who identified as Republican-leaning said the same.

The poll also found widespread disapproval with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Fox’s Wallace says ‘well-connected’ Republican told him there’s a 20 percent chance GOP will vote for impeachment White House staggers after tumultuous 48 hours MORE‘s (R-Ky.) refusal to consider Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandSupreme Court can prove its independence — or its partisan capture The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Dems seize on Ukraine transcript in impeachment fight Brett Kavanaugh debate exemplifies culture war between left and right MORE, former President Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia after his death in early 2016. Seventy-three percent said McConnell’s decision not to hold any confirmation hearings for Garland was the wrong thing to do, while 27 percent said it was the right thing to do.

McConnell argued at the time that it would be improper to hold confirmation hearings just before a presidential election. But if a vacancy opens up in 2020 ahead of the next election and Trump puts forth a nominee, 69 percent of the poll’s respondents said that the Senate should hold hearings while 31 said it shouldn’t.

Trump later filled Scalia’s seat with Justice Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchSupreme Court agrees to hear challenge to consumer agency Difficult issues involving human sexuality require dialogue, not scorn, misinformation Supreme Court can prove its independence — or its partisan capture MORE, who was confirmed in 2017.

The poll also shows that the partisan battle over Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughOn The Money: Supreme Court takes up challenge to CFPB | Warren’s surge brings scrutiny to wealth tax | Senators eye curbs on Trump emergency powers Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to consumer agency First-generation American launches Senate campaign against Booker MORE’s confirmation last year has had a lasting impact on the public’s perception of the court and Kavanaugh in particular.

Despite being the most junior member of the court, Kavanaugh, who was confirmed in a narrow 50-48 Senate vote last year after being bombarded with accusations of sexual assault, is now only second to Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgButtigieg defends court-packing proposal at Democratic debate Ocasio-Cortez is getting her own action figure Harris v. EEOC and the women’s rights legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg MORE in terms of public awareness. Just 42 percent were unable to rate Kavanaugh in terms of favorability, compared to 41 percent for Ginsburg.

He also has the highest unfavorability rating of the nine justices with 32 percent. Twenty-six percent said they viewed him favorably.

Kavanaugh is one of two justices, along with Neil Gorsuch, that Trump has nominated and seen confirmed to the court.

The survey was conducted from September 3 to 13 and is based on answers from 1,423 adults nationwide. It has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

Updated at 1:04 p.m.