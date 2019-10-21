Police in Santa Monica, Calif., arrested a man who was captured on video in a Make America Great Again cap allegedly spraying a crowd of anti-Trump protesters with a can of bear repellant, KTLA reports.

In the footage of the incident, the man, who has been identified in reports as 32-year-old David Nicholas Dempsey, could be seen attending a leftist demonstration at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday.

Shortly after a scuffle appears to break out during the demonstration, Dempsey could be seen taking out what authorities say was a bear repellant spray can. Dempsey sprayed the object in several protesters’ faces before running up to a man on the ground moments after, appearing to spray more of the repellant.

Shortly after, Dempsey can be seen running into police that were stationed off to the side of the demonstration.

According to KTLA, Dempsey was arrested on suspicion of prohibited use of a tear gas weapon as well as assault with a caustic chemical, which is a felony in California punishable by up to 4 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Dempsey, who was reportedly on parole at the time of the incident due to a previous weapons conviction, also reportedly violated his parole.

As of Sunday evening, Dempsey was being held in jail custody without bail.

