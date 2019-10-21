A Republican-backed motion to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for the way he has handled the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and the Mueller probe has been rejected, according to news reports.

The House voted along party lines to block the measure 218-185.

The resolution, introduced by Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Schiff “misled the American people” and made “a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties.”

It also called for the lawmaker’s resignation.

Schiff hit back at Republicans following the vote.

Schiff tweeted:

“It will be said of House Republicans, when they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, they consoled themselves by attacking those who did.”

Trump and other Republicans encouraged Schiff’s censure over his “parody” of a partial White House transcript of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has defended Schiff.

“Chairman Schiff is a great American patriot,” she said in a statement. “Our country is extremely well-served by his serious, smart and strategic leadership to protect our elections, national security and democracy — which sadly stands in stark contrast to Republicans in the Congress who cover up the truth, look the other way when the president invites foreign governments to interfere in our elections, and vote against legislation to secure the ballot from foreign attacks.”