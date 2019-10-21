Bestselling author and Daily Wire podcast host Michael Knowles’ scheduled speech at Kennesaw State University, titled simply “Men Are Not Women,” will be proceeded by protests organized by progressive student activists groups, who suggest that his “transphobic” speech will help contribute to the university’s already “hostile and dehumanizing environment for marginalized people.”

In a post shared on its Facebook page, Kennesaw State United announced Saturday that it was joining with fellow student activist group Kennesaw Pride to demonstrate Monday ahead of Knowles’ Young Americans for Freedom-hosted speech, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday night.

“KSU Young Americans for Freedom will be hosting a transphobic event this Monday, Oct 21 called ‘Men are not Women’ with Michael Knowles, who has been known for his racist and transphobic comments,” the announcement begins. “You may know him as the man who was recently banned from Fox News for calling Greta Thunberg a ‘mentally ill Swedish child’,” the group adds in reference to Knowles referencing Thunberg’s diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

“Our campus continues to be a hostile and dehumanizing environment for marginalized people, while the university protects hate and allows it to proliferate,” the groups declare.

The groups also take pains to present the demonstration as “peaceful” and only designed to “ensure the safety of trans people on campus as historically KSU has not acted to protect marginalized people.” But the announcement also suggests that the groups fear that some on their side will not eschew violence.

“The campus climate is very hostile and we don’t want to ignite more hate against the trans community. Please be mindful of the effects of your actions on the campus LGBTQ community,” the announcement stresses.

“We’ll occupy the space without being too loud, rambunctious, or anything that will alert KSU police or dilute our positive message of education and goal of protecting the trans community from increased hate,” the groups explain, before warning of the potential for run-ins with “transphobes” and “white supremacists.”

“There is a possibility that transphobes, white supremacists, and others may approach,” the announcement continues. “If approached, please minimize your interactions with them for your own safety and everybody else’s.”

Those who want to “engage in productive conversation” with people who disagree with them should do so “away from others as to not disrupt the positive space.”

“Although we have no plans to enter or disrupt the event, for those who decide on their own to enter the event, please be aware of the impact of your actions on the transgender community,” the groups warn. “Outbursts or combative behavior can be used against us by these groups to further marginalize trans people and incite transphobia.”

In response to the planned protest, Knowles told The Daily Wire that his speech “is probably the least objectionable speech I’ve ever written.” His remarks, he said, will cover “fake news and how all this nonsense—a la, ‘men can be women’—enters the public consciousness in the first place.”

Knowles has been the subject of campus protests several times now, including being targeted by the violence-embracing Antifa at a speech at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Below is the full text of the announcement of the demonstrations:

Stand with the Transgender Community: Educating the Campus on Trans Issues & Identities KSU Young Americans for Freedom will be hosting a transphobic event this Monday, Oct 21 called “Men are not Women” with Michael Knowles, who has been known for his racist and transphobic comments. You may know him as the man who was recently banned from Fox News for calling Greta Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child”. Our campus continues to be a hostile and dehumanizing environment for marginalized people, while the university protects hate and allows it to proliferate. This event will be peaceful to ensure the safety of trans people on campus as historically KSU has not acted to protect marginalized people. The campus climate is very hostile and we don’t want to ignite more hate against the trans community. Please be mindful of the effects of your actions on the campus LGBTQ community. We’ll be coming out to educate the campus on transgender issues and identities. We want to communicate to the campus and broader community that transgender people have advocates on campus who support them and their right to exist. The event begins at 4:00pm on the Campus Green. We’ll be handing out information and speaking with passerbys about LGBTQ issues, addressing transphobic misconceptions, and educating people about the effects of hate speech on marginalized communities. People are welcome to bring blankets, snacks, Pride flags, signs, balls, bubbles, or any other material that contribute to our mission and makes the space more comfortable. NO AMPLIFIED SOUND (megaphones or speakers) or STAKES IN THE GROUND. The demonstration will begin at 6pm and consists of a few speakers sharing their perspectives and experience. Again, signs and flags can be used. We’ll occupy the space without being too loud, rambunctious, or anything that will alert KSU police or dilute our positive message of education and goal of protecting the trans community from increased hate. There is a possibility that transphobes, white supremacists, and others may approach. If approached, please minimize your interactions with them for your own safety and everybody else’s. If you’re comfortable, however, you may engage in productive conversation away from others as to not disrupt the positive space. At 7pm, Young American for Freedom’s event will start. Although we have no plans to enter or disrupt the event, for those who decide on their own to enter the event, please be aware of the impact of your actions on the transgender community. Outbursts or combative behavior can be used against us by these groups to further marginalize trans people and incite transphobia. For everyone involved in our efforts, please defer to KPA and KSUnited for guidance on conduct. Please contact us if you have any questions.