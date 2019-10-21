Democrats are pushing impeachment of President Donald Trump in lieu of focusing on the 2020 election because “it’s all they have,” according to Michael Reagan on Newsmax TV.

A lack of evidence of a high crime or misdemeanor will not stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from keeping an impeachment hunt going because they are not winning on the economy or the issues right now, Reagan told “Newsmax Now.”

“It’s up to Donald Trump to fight,” Reagan told host John Bachman. “He is the best fighter in Washington, D.C. He is better than any Republican back there. He doesn’t have to point to Mitt Romney and point at other people.”

President Trump has been dealing with resistance and obstruction from keeping a political outsider out of the White House before he even announced his campaign, and it is that fight in him that will serve him well in 2020, according to Reagan, who added it may mean even fighting Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

“He is the president of the United States because he fought to win in 2016,” Reagan said. “If he wants to win in 2020, he’s going to fight equally or more so in 2020, and not worry about what the Republicans are going to do or not do.”

