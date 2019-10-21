Musician Miley Cyrus claimed she used to think all guys were evil until she met current boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The two appeared on an Instagram live Sunday where she encouraged women not to give up on men because they aren’t all bad, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“There are good men out there guys, don’t give up,” Cyrus said during the live-stream. “You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d**ks out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d**k that’s not a d**k, you know what I mean?” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Cody Simpson Following Split With Kaitlynn Carter)

“I always thought that I had to be gay because I just thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true,” she admitted. “There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks.”

“I’ve only ever met one and he’s on this live,” she added.

Although her relationship with Simpson is fairly new, Cyrus seems to be completely smitten. As previously reported, the couple was first spotted together at the beginning of October following her short-lived romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

Cyrus and Carter got together in September after the “Bangerz” singer and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth officially split.