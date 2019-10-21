Recently released surveillance footage shows a 3-year-old girl who vanished from a birthday party earlier this month following a man.

The Birmingham Police Department released the video, saying it was recovered from a camera at the Tom Brown Housing Complex that was recording at around the time Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney went missing in Alabama on Oct. 12.

“If you are one of the people in the video, we need your help with the investigation!” the department said.

The clip shows Kamille and another toddler playing in an outside area when a man passes by. Another man soon appears and seems to talk to the children before they follow him away.

The video was recovered from a surveillance camera within the Tom Brown Housing complex at about the same time as Kamille Mckinney was reported missing. If you are one of the people in the video, we need your help with the investigation! Please call at 205-254-7777. pic.twitter.com/lvaH1XSjuR — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) October 18, 2019

“I don’t believe that a lot of planning went into it. I think it was maybe something done impromptu,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said at a press conference. “In my heart, I believe that she is in and around the area and we are hoping to bring her home safely.”

Smith said the first man who appeared is a witness and the second is a suspect.

Police want to speak to both of them.

“Through our investigation and through statements, we’ve pretty much been able to identify the children and the second gentleman,” Smith said, reported AL.com. “What we’re trying to do is close the loop on the third individual in the video who was the first one who walks by as the children are playing.”

“We want to see if he has additional information or if he saw something that night that may be critical in this investigation,” the chief said. “Just a few minutes later, we received a report of our missing 3-year-old child, better known as Cupcake.”

(L) Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derrick Irisha Brown (R) are shown in an undated photo provided by the Birmingham Police Department. (Birmingham Police Department via AP)

A $34,000 reward for information leading to the location of Kamille is being offered.

Two suspects were arrested a few days after Kamille went missing.

They were later identified as Patrick Stallworth and Derrick Brown. Authorities said they were arrested on unrelated charges.

Stallworth was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession with child pornography with intent to distribute. Brown was being held on a probation revocation with no bond for an unrelated kidnapping.

Stallworth’s bond was set at $500,000 and he was released early Thursday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information on Kamille was asked to call a police hotline at (205) 297-8413, 911, or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.