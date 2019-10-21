The mother of a 14-year-old boy who attempted to commit mass murder at his school in 2018 has been charged with several felonies for her failure to treat his mental illness and prevent him from getting access to guns, according to WXIN-TV.

Mary York of Richmond, Indiana, faces five counts of neglect of a dependent, one count of dangerous control of a child, and one misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness. Her son committed suicide at his school after a shootout with police in December 2018.

Officers were able to beat the child to the scene because York called 911. The boy had broken into a gun safe in the home, taken York’s boyfriend hostage at gunpoint, and forced him to drive to the school.

The boy arrived at the school, which was on lockdown when he got there, and shot through a glass door before being stopped by police and shooting himself.

York’s son had been diagnosed with depression, and during the course of his treatment sessions, had expressed both suicidal and homicidal thoughts and intentions. His mother pulled him from the treatment program after 10 days because she said insurance would not cover it and she couldn’t afford it.

York also did not make him take his medication because the child said it made him feel “weird.”

York claims she did not know her son had homicidal intentions and that she didn’t know about his mental illness diagnosis — but records show that she was not only informed of those things, but she also would have been present at some of the sessions to hear about them directly.

The charges are based on allegations that she didn’t provide her son adequate treatment for his mental health issues, she did nothing to address reported bullying that appeared to be fueling his homicidal desires, she did not remove the guns (which belonged to her boyfriend) from the home, and despite his apparently unstable condition, he was sometimes left home alone.

York turned herself in to Wayne County Jail on Tuesday.

(H/T: Insider)