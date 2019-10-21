(FOX NEWS) — A former Nazi concentration camp guard accused of being an accessory to 5,230 murders testified Monday at his trial that he regrets serving in the role — and that “the images of misery and horror” have continued to haunt him.

Bruno Dey, a 93-year-old former SS private who worked in Stutthof, Germany, also apologized to the victims of the camp, saying that he had been posted there unwillingly after being deemed unfit for combat duty due to a heart ailment, according to the Associated Press.

“The images of misery and horror have haunted me my entire life,” he was quoted by the German DPA news agency as saying.

Read the full story ›