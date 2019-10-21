President Donald Trump campaigned on getting out wars in places such as Syria, and was in “frustration” when he announced that he was pulling troops out, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday, adding that he thinks Trump needs to consult more with other leaders.

“I think that now people are looking at what are the practicalities, so you end up with some people guarding the oil fields and some people in Iraq, but the truth is the whole region is a mess,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered.” “It will not cease to be a mess, and we will not put in the number of troops that it would take to make it not a mess.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that a cease-fire that was quickly reached was falling apart, but Gingrich said that any time there is a cease-fire, “you end up with some sloppiness” because there will be some places that don’t get the word.

Trump would save himself a “lot of trouble,” Gingrich continued, if he would bring in senior members of Congress to meet with the Defense and State Departments to let them know in advance what he’s doing and why.

But if Trump learns a lesson with the Syria decision or pulls back from having next year’s G-7 summit at his Doral golf resort in Miami, it should be to consult with other officials before he acts.

If he reaches out more, he will be fine,” said Gingrich.

“(With) Lindsey Graham, you look at some of the people to that level or (Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell, they have been around a long time,” said Gingrich. “They don’t want to wake up in the morning and have no idea what is going to happen next.”