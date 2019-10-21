Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich Monday, while describing his new book that outlines the threats the United States faces from China, warned that Americans are in “real danger of our grandchildren” learning Chinese.

“I don’t know if this is the necessary fight but it is the right fight,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Chinese President “Xi Jinping’s number one job is to be the general secretary of the Communist Party … they are determined to dominate the planet. If we don’t understand this, our grandchildren will speak Chinese.”

Gingrich’s comments came while he discussed his new book, “Trump vs. China: Facing America’s Greatest Threat.”

He also pointed out China’s ban on the National Basketball Association after a tweet posted by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey defended Hong Kong. “We’re currently behind the curve. Trump is trying to get us caught up. Our bureaucracies are amazingly slow and clumsy. Frankly, a number of our corporations are greedier more than patriotic.”

On “CBS This Morning,” where Gingrich also discussed his new book, he described China’s government as “a totalitarian dictatorship” and pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party, led by Xi, has 90 million members. Trump got 63 million votes.”

Xi also approaches everything with the goal of maximizing the party and China’s place in the world, said Gingrich.

An Amazon description of the book says Gingrich wrote it to “expose the Chinese Communist Party’s multi-pronged threat against the United States and what we must do as a country to survive.”