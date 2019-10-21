An Ohio mother said a woman broke into her home and found her preparing a bath for her 2-year-old daughter, it was reported.

Areica Hill said she woke up and found another woman in her Columbus, Ohio, home, Fox6 reported.

“I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall,” Hill told the news outlet. “I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my 2-year-old in the tub.”

Hill said she fought the woman off and got her 2-year-old girl away from the woman, who was identified by police as Elizabeth Hixon. Hill’s boyfriend then restrained Hixon until officials arrived at their home.

Hixon, 22, was arrested and charged with burglary, said the Franklin County Police Department in the news report.

The woman was released from jail after posting bond in the Franklin County Municipal Court.

The mother of Hixon said that her daughter had “good intentions,” said the Fox affiliate report.

An affidavit in the case said that “Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence, to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence.”

Hill said that she never met Hixon.

“I would like to see other charges filed against her,” Hill stated.

“I don’t know what was going through her head,” she also told WCMH in a video report.

Hill also said it was “a nightmare” and never thought something like that could happen. She added that she woke up to hear a dog that wasn’t hers inside her home.

Facts About Crime in the United States

Violent crime in the United States has fallen sharply over the past 25 years, according to both the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) and the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) (pdf).

A stock photo of police tape. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The rate of violent crimes fell by 49 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the FBI’s UCR, which only reflects crimes reported to the police.

The violent crime rate dropped by 74 percent between 1993 and 2017, according to the BJS’s NCVS, which takes into account both crimes that have been reported to the police and those that have not.

The FBI recently released preliminary data for 2018. According to the Preliminary Semiannual Uniform Crime Report, January to June 2018, violent crime rates in the United States dropped by 4.3 percent compared to the same six-month period in 2017.

While the overall rate of violent crime has seen a steady downward drop since its peak in the 1990s, there have been several upticks that bucked the trend. Between 2014 and 2016, the murder rate increased by more than 20 percent, to 5.4 per 100,000 residents, from 4.4, according to an Epoch Times analysis of FBI data. The last two-year period that the rate soared so quickly was between 1966 and 1968.