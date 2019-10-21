…is to hit the Power Line “Donate” button on our right sidebar. We have been around for 17 years and have never had a tip jar. Why now? Because our ad revenue has been slashed by 75%. There has been a slow downward drift in CPMs all across the internet, but apparently the main cause of the current revenue collapse is that a left-wing group that calls itself “Fight the Hate” or something like that has circulated a list of the top 100 or so conservative web sites to corporate marketing departments, urging them to blacklist those sites, including ours, in their advertising. Unfortunately, corporate marketing departments tend to be receptive to such bullying, left-wing appeals, and that seems to be the main reason why our revenue has dwindled to a trickle.

So: If you have appreciated our work over the last 17 years, or however long it has been for you, we will deeply appreciate it if you hit the “Donate” button on the right sidebar.

The other thing you might consider, if you haven’t already, is becoming a Power Line VIP. You can do this by clicking on the image at the top of the right sidebar. Becoming a VIP eliminates most ads from our site–OK, I realize there aren’t as many as there used to be–and entitles you to occasional special programs, like the live VIP show we have scheduled for two weeks from tonight, November 4, at 5 Pacific, 7 Central, 8 Eastern. In our VIP broadcasts we are not as inhibited and buttoned-down as when we write on the site, so they can be fun.

One way or another (or both), we will greatly appreciate it if you fight back against the smears and slanders of the Left–which, by the way, recently resulted in our being branded a “white supremacist web site” by Wikipedia and Google, an absurdity that has since been deleted–by giving us some direct support.

Thank you!