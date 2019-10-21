On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat and Keith discussed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaking in support of “Menstrual Equity.”

“Women across America do not have access to the “period products” they need. On #NationalPeriodDay, men need to join women in demanding real change — which is why I am supporting the Menstrual Equity Act,” Beto said in a tweet.

The purpose of the Menstrual Equity Act is “To increase the availability and affordability of menstrual hygiene products for individuals with limited access, and for other purposes.”

Pat explained that the Act targets providing feminine products to women in America living in “period poverty.”

