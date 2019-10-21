PETA isn’t too happy with the University of Oklahoma’s football program.

On Saturday, the Sooners had their famous wagon get tipped over when it was being pulled by the horses, and people spilled out of it.

It was a humorous event, but really no big deal in the grand scheme of things. Unfortunately, PETA missed the memo about not taking life to seriously. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PETA tweeted in part following the event, “Exploiting animals for sports is unnecessary & incredibly dangerous for animals AND humans.”

BREAKING: Oklahoma’s horse-drawn #SoonerSchooner wagon tipped over, launching spirit squad members onto the field. Exploiting animals for sports is unnecessary & incredibly dangerous for animals AND humans.@OU_Football: KEEP HORSES OFF THE FIELD.pic.twitter.com/SuVb3fH1xF — PETA (@peta) October 19, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to point you towards Exhibit A of why people hate PETA. Is a wagon getting pulled by horses tipping over ideal? The answer to that is also an overwhelming no.

Here’s some more free advice for PETA that they’re going to want to listen to. PETA 100% doesn’t want to pick a fight with college football and the fans because they’ll lose.

They’ll lose every single time. Football fans love our beer, our women, our country, our meat, our sports and our traditions.

Stay in your lane, PETA. Leave the football, the animals and the antics to the real football fans. Oklahoma isn’t going to stop racing a wagon on the field just because they don’t like it, and I would be ashamed if they did.

Standing up to PETA and flipping them the bird is a win for America. Now, excuse me. I have some tasty meat I need to start prepping for dinner.