News Analysis

Smartphones belonging to Joseph Mifsud, one of the central figures of the Russia investigation, are already revealing their secrets soon after they were obtained by U.S. investigators.

The phones, a Blackberry Bold 9900 and a Blackberry Classic, had SIM cards issued in United Kingdom by O2, a major European operator, according to data released in an Oct. 15 court filing (pdf) by Sidney Powell, a former prosecutor and current lawyer to Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Powell requested the phones, saying they contain exculpatory information relevant to the case of Flynn, who is awaiting sentencing for one count of lying to the FBI.

Powell wrote in an Oct. 15 tweet that the phones “had been given to Mifsud to use.”

Mifsud was the one who allegedly told a Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, in April 2016 that Russians had “dirt” on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails.” This information was ultimately used by the FBI to open a counterintelligence investigation that involved extensive spying on Trump campaign staff.

Mifsud’s connections high up in British and Italian political, diplomatic, security, and intelligence circles prompted some Republican congressmen to question his role in the Russia affair. His name also apparently sparked the interest of Attorney General William Barr, who is reviewing whether the Russia investigation was properly predicated and conducted.

London Calling

It’s not clear who supposedly gave the phones to Mifsud, or when they were given, but there are clues.

The second phone, a European model of the Blackberry Classic, was released in 2015, according to its identification number. At the time, Blackberry was in decline, outperformed by other brands, but still used by those depending on its security features.

Mifsud had several affiliations in the UK that could have come with phones attached.

He headed the London Academy of Diplomacy (LAD) and was listed as acting in different capacities at the London Centre of International Law Practice (LCILP). Both institutions ceased operations in 2016.

Using phones known for security features would fit the background of the LCILP, which had among its staff several prominent figures from UK security, intelligence, and counterterrorism circles.

Papadopulos landed a job with LCILP in early 2016. He said LCILP staff, including him, were provided Blackberries “and they would monitor their emails.”

“[It] was very bizarre,” he told The Epoch Times via Twitter message.

The LCILP only sprung into existence in 2014. At the time, it would have been more likely for Mifsud to receive one of the Blackberry 10 models released in 2013, not the comparatively outdated Bold 9900, which was released in 2011.

The Bold model would align, however, with Mifsud’s time at LAD, where he became the director sometime in 2012, documents available online indicate.

LAD sported some prominent names among its staff, contributors, and visiting professors, including former first deputy president of the European Parliament, Gianni Pittella, former British diplomat Charles Crawford, and Claire Smith, a career UK diplomat and former member of the UK Joint Intelligence Committee.

Rome Tie-in?

Mifsud’s phones were obtained by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) around the same time Barr traveled to Italy to meet with security officials and reportedly inquire, among other things, about Mifsud. That would suggest a tie-in with Mifsud’s Italian contacts represented mainly by the Link Campus University, an institution he reportedly helped set up in 1999 together with former Italian Interior Minister Vincenzo Scotti, its director.

Link has been frequented by Western intelligence, security, and political figures. It had a “framework agreement” with LAD and was working with LCILP as well.

Papadopulos was dispatched with other LCILP staff in March 2016 to attend an event at Link, where he met Mifsud.

In 2017, both LAD and the LCILP vanished, but some of their prominent figures, including Mifsud and LCILP head Nagi Idris, then appeared to receive teaching jobs at Link. Their names seem to have since been removed from Link’s faculty page.

Mifsud said that it was Scotti and Idris who suggested to him that he should introduce Papadopoulos to his Russian contacts, according to Mifsud’s lawyer Stephan Roh, who referred to “declarations of Mifsud made in front of our team.”

Mifsud has denied to the FBI that he told Papadopoulos anything about Russians having Clinton’s emails or information damaging to her. He was never charged with lying. Papadopoulos, on the other hand, was charged with lying for misrepresenting the timing and extent of his contacts with Mifsud. He received a two-week sentence.

The Flynn Tie-in

Powell suggested that Mifsud may have been involved in spying on Flynn.

Flynn, former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017, to one count of lying to FBI agents during a Jan. 24, 2017, interview.

The interview was related to an FBI investigation of Flynn “based on his relationship with the Russian government,” according to the final report by then-special counsel Robert Mueller, who took over the Russia investigation in 2017.

The probe failed to establish that anybody from the Trump team colluded with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election, the report stated (pdf).

Powell has said that the investigation of Flynn was improper, that he was targeted for “concocted and political purposes.” Presumably, she expects Mifsud’s phones to contain some evidence to back up her assertion.

She’s asked for dozens of documents related to her argument, but was rebuffed the prosecutors, who said most of the documents are either not relevant or were provided already. She’s scheduled to file a response by Oct. 22.