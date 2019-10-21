President Donald Trump declared Monday that while Democrats are “lousy,” they have two things going for them: they’re “vicious and they stick together,” adding that they don’t have to deal with “people like” Mitt Romney in their party.

What are the details?

The Daily Wire reported that President Trump made the remarks after being asked by a reporter during a press conference, “You said that Republicans need to get tougher and fight. What are you talking about, Mr. President?”

“Well, I think the Democrats fight dirty,” President Trump responded. “I think the Democrats are lousy politicians with lousy policy. They want open borders. They don’t care about crime. They want sanctuary cities. They don’t care about drugs. They don’t care about almost anything. They don’t care about USMCA.”

“I think they’re lousy politicians,” the president reiterated, speaking of the Democrats. “But two things they have: They’re vicious and they stick together. They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst. They don’t have people like that. They stick together. You never see them break off. You never see somebody go out and [do their own thing].”

The president made his remarks the day after Romney — one of President Trump’s most vocal critics within the Republican Party — admitted to operating a shadow Twitter account under the fake name, “Pierre Delecto,” to promote himself and criticize the president.

While President Trump did not comment directly on Romney’s covert Twitter operation, his son, Donald Trump, Jr., tweeted, “If Mitt Romney had any guts (he would) take on media directly rather than with a fake twitter account, but he doesn’t. He only says things that will ingratiate him to shame the (mainstream media) that destroyed him during his failed run. They’re using him and he doesn’t even get it. Sad!”