Ralph Nader, whose grandniece died when the Boeing 737 Max she was on crashed last March, said Monday that the company’s CEO and entire board of directors should be ousted.

Nader’s grandniece, Samya Stumo, died along with 156 other people when their Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed just after taking off from Addis Ababa. Another 737 Max crashed last year in the Java Sea off the coast of Indonesia, killing 189 people. The jets are no longer in service following the crashes.

Although the company announced earlier this month that CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been removed as chairman, Nader said that this is simply “the first crack,” and that the company needs to do more.

“It’s not happening at Boeing because the people at the top are in the same pit together,” Nader, a longtime consumer advocate and former presidential candidate, told CNBC on Monday. “They don’t want to admit that they really, really performed in a very seriously adverse way to the safety of airline passengers.”

Nader previously wrote an open letter calling for Muilenburg’s resignation, telling the CEO: “Your mismanagement is replete with documentation. Management was criminally negligent, 346 lives of passengers and crew were lost. You and your team should forfeit your compensation and should resign forthwith.”