Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Trump-Graham relationship tested by week of public sparring Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe MORE (R-Ky.) was confronted at a restaurant by two people who called out the lawmaker over “Republican bullshit,” according to a video tweeted by Paul and a member of his staff.

The confrontation happened while Paul was having lunch in California, his spokesman, Sergio Gor, tweeted Friday along with a 24-second video clip.

“The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are,” Paul said in a separate tweet sharing Gor’s video.

The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are… https://t.co/qtEx0wLH2A — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 18, 2019

“You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican bullshit,” a woman in the video said, after flashing her middle finger to the camera.

A man is heard saying “all right, we are Americans.”

When asked for additional comment regarding the confrontation, Gor told The Hill on Monday that “the video speaks for itself.”



–This report was updated at 2:48 p.m.