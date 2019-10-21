Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Trump lashes out at Pelosi as she visits Jordan to discuss Syria Thomas D’Alesandro III, brother of Nancy Pelosi, dies at 90 MORE‘s (D-Calif.) office on Monday released a “fact sheet” detailing allegations against President Trump Donald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE amid House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“President Trump has betrayed his oath of office, betrayed our national security and betrayed the integrity of our elections for his own personal political gain,” the document argues.

ADVERTISEMENT

It goes on to list what Pelosi’s office calls proof of a “pressure campaign” and “cover up” by Trump related to Ukraine. The sheet includes quotes from Trump and the anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint regarding Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he pressed for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Graham: ‘Stupid’ for Trump to ask China to investigate Biden Romney: Republicans don’t criticize Trump because they fear it will help Warren MORE and Biden’s son, Hunter.

Pelosi launched the House impeachment inquiry last month.

Read the full document provided by Pelosi’s office below.