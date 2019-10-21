Republicans could lose the Senate next year, as recent polling and fund-raising numbers show incumbents in four critical swing states being outraised by Democratic challengers and voters growing disenchanted with their service — in part — because of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Republican senators were beaten by Democrats in third-quarter money races in Maine, Iowa and Arizona, The National Journal reports, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., brought in the “underwhelming sum” of $1.2 million in the period.

The four swing-state senators also received unfavorable ratings in a new quarterly Morning Consult poll.

In Maine, Sen. Susan Collins, the longest-serving Republican woman in the Senate, is being challenged by State House Speaker Sara Gideon, who raised $3.2 million in the third quarter. Collins’ Morning Consult approval rating is at an all-time low, 43% to 49%.

In Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst did not hit the million-dollar money mark in the last quarter, beaten out by Democratic business executive Theresa Greenfield, who raised $1.1 million.

Ernst’s Morning Consult poll rating was 39%-43% versus 42%-38% in the spring.

President Trump carried Iowa in 2016, but farmers have been hit hard by the president’s trade war with China.

In Arizona, Sen. Martha McSally lags Democrat Mark Kelly, the former astronaut and husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, by 5 points in an August poll, 46% to 41%.

He also has as much as $4 million more in cash on hand than McSally.

In North Carolina, Tillis has a 33% Morning Consult approval rating, the lowest of any sitting senator. Among his Democratic challengers is executive Garland Tucker, who has put up $1.2 million of his own money in the race.

Tillis struggled to raise nearly that much in the last three months, the National Journal reports.