Kanye West reportedly called the music that made him famous “the devil’s music.”

What are the details?

Adam Tyson, pastor of Placerita Bible Church in Newhall, California, revealed that West — a newly saved Christian — told him he nearly quit rap altogether earlier this year after declaring rap “the devil’s music.”

West reportedly began attending Tyson’s Southern California church earlier in 2019.

In a podcast this week, Tyson said that West made the confession to him when he began attending the church.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said according to Apologia. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘Well, that’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I just definitely said, ‘Hey, bro, I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.'”

West’s forthcoming album, “Jesus is King,” — a decidedly Christian-themed album — is now set for release on Friday. IMAX also recently announced the debut of an accompanying film project of the same name. “Jesus is King” will be screened in select theaters in the U.S. beginning Friday.

What else?

Tyson, who spoke to XXL magazine, also said that West is on fire after his conversion.

“[West] said, ‘About five weeks ago, I got radically saved,'” Tyson revealed. “He just started telling me a little about his testimony.”

West reportedly opened up to Tyson about his childhood and his previous Christian upbringing. The famed rapper reportedly said that his relationship with Jesus Christ began to fade into the background once he hit superstardom and ended up “chasing all the things of this world.”

“He would say the devil basically brought him to a place where he just felt like he was in bondage to his sin,” Tyson added. “So he said, ‘I got delivered.'”