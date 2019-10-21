Reality star Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori was arrested Sunday after crashing into a parked vehicle in Beverly Hills.

Officers claimed they did not suspect that Lori was driving under the influence, according to a report published by Page Six. Nobody was inside the parked vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lori was not “immediately cooperative” and walked a “short distance” after the accident occurred, according to Sergeant Adams of the Beverly Hills Police department. She was given a misdemeanor citation for delaying, hindering or resisting an officer.

Lori has been reported as hurt, and a request for comment was unreturned, Page Six reported.

She will report back to court in 90 days. (RELATED: Diddy Spotted With Steve Harvey’s Daughter, Dating Rumors Fly)

Earlier in the evening, Lori was spotted at a Nobu restaurant with her friend, Amaya Colon. She was later arrested around 9:48 p.m.

Sean ”Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey’s Romance Fizzles Out After 3 Months https://t.co/W5g4q2N6KL — E! News (@enews) October 19, 2019

Lori recently was linked to singer Sean “Diddy” Combs. On Friday, E! News reported the couple had split after a short-lived romance.

“Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now,” a source told the outlet.

The pair sparked rumors after Diddy and Lori were spotted out together in July wearing matching outfits. Before dating Diddy, Lori was reportedly an item with the singer’s son Justin Combs.