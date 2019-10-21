Conservative Republicans in the House will launch a major strike at Obamacare on Tuesday morning by unveiling a new healthcare reform package, Newsmax learned Monday afternoon.

“We’re going to storm the beaches!” Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., chairman of the House Republican Study Committee (RSC), told a closed-door meeting of the Heritage Foundation President’s Circle on Monday.

Johnson was referring to a plan crafted by the RSC, which includes nearly all of the right of center members among the 197 House Republicans.

Sources told us the RSC plan would not overturn Obamacare altogether but offer pieces of legislation to amend and change some of its more controversial portions.

Among them would be a major expansion of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), which essentially serve the same function for healthcare as Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA) do for savings. Under the RSC plan, the HSAs would have far greater tax deductibility.

In addition, the RSC package would give the states more discretionary authority over healthcare.

The soon-to-be proposed measure would also guarantee continued health care for patients with preexisting conditions.

Once the measure is unveiled, sources close to Johnson and the RSC said, the president will give it his strong endorsement.

In 2017, the Trump administration proposed a replacement package for Obamacare (officially the Affordable Care Act) known as the American Care Act, but it fell short of enactment by one vote in the Senate.

