Anthony Scaramucci — best known for his famously short-lived stint as White House press secretary — has offered some unsolicited advice to White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney: “Resign — go to confession,” and get “a really good lawyer.”

What are the details?

“If I were giving Mick Mulvaney advice, [if I were him] I would resign, I would get myself a really good lawyer, because you’re going to have to explain a lot of things,” Scaramucci told CNN’s “New Day,” prefacing his thoughts by saying that “Mulvaney is a good guy” who is “working for a terrible person.”

He added, “What I would say to Mick, is, ‘you’re a good Catholic. Resign — go to confession, OK, then let’s rebuild your career from here.”

The former press secretary-of-ten-days has been on a media blitz over the past few months since turning against his former boss, President Donald Trump, and took the opportunity to weigh in on the current pressure reportedly facing Mulvaney.

During a press conference on Thursday, Mulvaney caused confusion after appearing to suggest there was some sort of “quid pro quo” involved with the Trump administration withholding military aid to Ukraine. “I have news for everybody: Get over it,” the White House chief told reporters. “There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

The administration and several top Republicans have consistently denied there was any such arrangement, and Mulvaney walked back his comments later that day.

Since the apparent flub, Mulvaney has sought to clarify his initial remarks while fighting back against rumors that he offered to resign. In an interview with Fox News’s Chris Wallace over the weekend, Mulvaney admitted that he could see how his words were misinterpreted, but emphasized that he “never said it was a quid pro quo,” Politico reported.”



Mick Mulvaney walks back quid pro quo comments



www.youtube.com

