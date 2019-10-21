Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy told Newsmax TV on Monday that the House impeachment probe against President Donald Trump is a political “media effort to get the president without any evidence of a crime” that is backed by flawed polling and despite other surveys showing strong support for the president.

“This has been a plan and a strategy for the Democrats from the beginning,” Ruddy told “America Talks Live” host John Cardillo in an interview. “It’s so unfortunate, because so much stuff could be done for the good of the country.

“They’re blocking the progress that this president can deliver on.”

Ruddy cited his recent Newsmax blog that examined the faulty polling behind public sentiment toward impeachment.

The Newsmax CEO also dissected how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the probe without seeing the transcript of President Trump’s July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and whether he suggested an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“What they decided to do — without hearing from any witnesses, hearing the whistleblower complaint or seeing it, even seeing the transcript of the call — they announced an impeachment inquiry,” Ruddy told Cardillo. “Because it was political.”

The Democrats cannot specifically cite any law that President Trump might have broken, nor will Pelosi call for a House vote to authorize a formal investigation.

“What is the actual crime?” Ruddy asked. “The president might have done something where he pressured Ukraine to investigate.

“He is the chief law-enforcement officer in the nation.

“I don’t necessarily agree that the Bidens needed to be investigated,” Ruddy continued. “I don’t believe people need to be investigated until there’s evidence.

“But I also don’t think that the president committed any crime by raising the subject, even if you might argue that it’s not really a good political move.

“It’s maybe not smart, in terms of the political implications it’s had for the president,” he added. “They’ve been rather negative.”

Democrats have girded their inquiry on accusations that President Trump abused his power — and Ruddy acknowledged that “it may very well be an abuse of power.

“But that should be handled by congressional oversight,” he told Cardillo. “They should have public hearings, where the public reviews the matter.

“And, then, we come to a conclusion if the abuse was so serious that we need to do impeachment.”

But Pelosi will not do that, Ruddy argued, instead assigning House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to oversee the inquiry — though no U.S. intelligence matters were discussed in Trump’s call.

“Schiff has been so vociferous against the president — one of those the people leading this political attack on him,” he said.

“It really makes no sense,” Ruddy added. “There’s no wrongdoing that’s been alleged by the intelligence community.

“One of the whistleblowers happened to be an intelligence member that was assigned to the National Security Council.”

Pelosi’s refusal to hold a formal House vote is, Ruddy told Cardillo, “incredibly telling.”

“This is a pretty easy vote, right?” he posed. “There’s polls that supposedly show over 50%” of Americans calling for impeachment.

“They know that if you minus out California and New York State, you would find that there isn’t strong support for this impeachment.”

The speaker is protecting as many as 40 vulnerable Democrats who flipped districts that President Trump won in 2016 — and her party’s House majority — by not holding a vote, Ruddy said.

“Those guys have polled their own districts,” he said. “They know there’s no support for this — and they are really worried about the political implications of what they’re doing here.

“It not only puts at risk the whole impeachment — but if they ever do an impeachment vote, they may be afraid to do it, because unless they come up with some major smoking gun, there’s just no there there,” he said.

But perhaps Ruddy’s biggest concerns about the Democratic investigation are the “unknown unknowns,” he said, in a variation of a term coined by former Bush 43 Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

“We don’t know what’s going to come out of these hearings,” he told Cardillo. “They’re obviously looking for other stuff.

“They’re just totally convulsed with the idea of getting this president.

“It’s not really good,” Ruddy added. “So far, I haven’t seen anything positive that I like.”

