Donald Trump leaned into the rostrum like a bartender. He loved to rile his patrons.

“They. Wanna. Take. Your Guns. Away,” he said, in his trademark staccato.

They stomped and hollered, 18,000 strong in the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, on a Thursday in October, and another 5,000 people waited outside, desperate to join.

“At stake. In this fight. Is the survival. Of American democracy itself,” he said, then went off-script. “Don’t kid yourself, that’s what they want, they are destroying this country, but we will never let it happen, not even close.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

Here it was a few weeks from Halloween, with more autumn in the air each day. And 23,000 people roamed Dallas in costumes. All dressed up like American flags. They were happy. You could feel it all around.

It was ice-cold in that arena, but I had my bulky tan Carhartt jacket. It had been an hour since I chuffed down a travel-sized Crown Royal and some Sativa gummies, and I felt an unerring contentment.

Photo by Sean Ryan

So my eyes shot wide when Trump jerked his hand toward the media pool for the third or fourth time that night and dealt a few jabs, and the audience hissed.

Photo by Sean Ryan

Every time it happened, I struggled to keep from laughing. Not in a condescending way. Neutral amusement. The drama of this wild setting full of energized people, the stadium lights, the narrative in motion. Hero versus Bad Guy.

Next minute they were cheering again. Because Trump told them about his plan to bring jobs back to America. It was just a matter of overcoming so many evil forces. But, he assured them, he was the only man who could guide us.

He listed off the enemies. The media, obviously. China, Obama, Democrats, socialism, politicians, ISIS. I gasped, “Oh s**t, I forgot about ISIS!”

*

There were five of us at the rally representing BlazeMedia. Writer Samantha Sullivan, cameraman James Baier, producer John Ruggio, and photographer Sean Ryan, my father.

Photo by Sean Ryan

James plays on the drumline at Mavericks games, so he gave us a proper tour of the arena, all the long passages and gaping walkways and cramped stairwells.

Photo by Sean Ryan

Then we prowled around outside, looking for protests.

It was a different world out there on the street. A nun in diabetes socks strolled past MAGA vendors by the W Hotel. Valet spots were crowded with Secret Service vehicles.

An all-women Pro-Trump county/rock band chanted on the massive stage, where, an hour later, Fox News live-casted.

We were the only media outside, besides the odd cameraman tip-toeing through the curving rows of Trump supporters in line.

Photo by Sean Ryan

Samantha conducted man-on-the-street interviews. Nearly every time we walked away from someone we’d just interviewed, the people around them said a version of, “Now you’re famous.”

*

There were a dozen merchants selling Trump merchandise outside the arena, at least a dozen. One of them told me that they travel to all of Trump’s rallies. From his cart, a flag billowed with the words “2020: Make Liberals Cry Again.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

As we followed the curves of the snaking line, I overheard a drunk man in his dark tan blazer exclaim, “All right, I’m gonna get us on television again.”

We flashed past thousands of faces, thousands of people, driven to be there, standing in line. And happy no less. Blatant under the red-winged sky with planes that float silently, graceful and astounding.

A young woman strolled down the street with a sign that read, “I might be gay, but I’m not stupid.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

She told us her story. Her message was compassionate. Her face was relaxed.

Photo by Sean Ryan

A little further down, plumes of smoke rose from a group of protestors with signs that said “We Vape We Vote.”

“Are you guys protesting Trump,” I asked one of them.

“No,” he said, “we all have different opinions about Trump. Not really worried about that. Right now we just want to protest the new vaping laws.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

*

At 7:44 p.m., “Proud to be an American” came on and Trump emerged from the guts of the arena, strolling through the tunnel like Michael Jordan. Game Six.

Some people teared up, placed a hand over their eyes or their heart. Others nodded for too long, as if they couldn’t believe what they were seeing. Was that really him up there?

Even a few of the police had that resplendent look.

Trump walked the stage. He clapped and waved. He waited till the end of the Lee Greenwood song to speak. The audience cheered as he braced the podium and said, “Thank you.” And they kept cheering. He waited — 20 seconds or so. But the applause kept going, so he turned around and clapped some more and waved and smiled that certain way he smiles.

*

“I am thrilled to be here,” he said, “deep in the heart of Texas.” And people cheered even louder than before, because Texans love Texas. “Where we just opened a beautiful new Louis Vuitton plant.“

Life in America was now constantly surreal. Donald Trump, who actually became president, was talking at a packed rally. In a basketball arena. About the opening of a factory. For a luxurious French fashion brand. In Keene, Texas, population 6,400.

*

Trump peeked at one of his teleprompters. Grinning halfway. Then he jabbed his finger into the air, aimed it at the media section, and said “They’re worse now than they ever have been,” his shoulders raised and hands gesticulating. “They’re crooked as hell. They’re worse now than they’ve ever been. They’re crooked.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

His supporters booed. Jeered.

They pointed their fingers. They hocked.

A “CNN sucks” chant whispered down from a corner section on the 3rd level, but it never caught on. The audience’s hissing tactic worked better anyway. No words. Words were the problem.

*

There was a musicality to Trump’s sentences. He started with clipped phrases spoken in couplets. Then he let the words slide into an almost freeflow.

He would start on-script, “The radical Democrats want to destroy America as we know it. They wanna indoctrinate our children.”

Then, halfway through the next sentence, he would pivot into an aside, spoken in vernacular.

Photo by Sean Ryan

“And teach them that America is a sinful nation, you see that happening all the time. And I know it from personal experience. What they want to teach your kids, not good. They come home, ‘Mommy, daddy, this is what I learned,’ and you’re going ‘Oh, no, don’t tell me. Let’s get ’em into another school, fast.'”

*

Bleacher Report ranked American Airlines Center the seventh loudest arena in the NBA.

The crowd’s reaction to Trump’s comments about guns and the Second Amendment created one of the loudest sounds of the night, louder than Tina Turner’s “The Best,” which played about eight times. Must have been 100 decibels. Some people were stuffing their ears with whatever fit.

Photo by Sean Ryan

Nearly every one of Trump’s punchlines got an audience reaction.

I mean these folks were revved up.

I spoke to a lot of people that night. Not a single solitary one of them was anything less than kind.

Look, I might as well say it now. The crowd was more diverse than I’d expected. Race, ethnicity, age, sex. Probably less diverse than the demographics of the country. But that’s to be expected. Every one of the events so far brought a completely different crowd.

What mattered most was how the candidates swayed any given crowd at any given place. What was different about a Bernie Sanders town hall at a Hilton and a Kamala Harris sermon at a Baptist Church?

Nobody was ever rude at any events. But nowhere was there as much excitement as at the Trump rally. It felt like a sporting event or a music festival.

Photo by Sean Ryan

More than anything, it felt like WrestleMania. Professional wrestling. World Wrestling Entertainment.

So many times I looked around at the engulfed arena and thought, “This is WWE.”

*

Especially when Trump told stories. The way he added both vitriol and triumph to his sentences. Turned them into journeys, much like the interwoven plot lines of a WWE drama, each scene and victory or failure leading to WrestleMania.

The more outrageous or scandalous the story, the better. The less believable, the more dramatic it became. Because all any of it had to be was compelling.

To be compelling was more important than to be literal or judicious. Supercharged with human drama. Betrayal. Contempt. Dalliances. Mockery. Danger. Love. Confoundment. Anxiety. Celebration. Occasionally even death.

All of it was WWE to the hilt. But it was also the polluted clouds in an otherwise sacred dream. Water and adolescence, all the magnets spinning and spinning. Each huff from the street. The reckoning of life, how maybe it could have happened differently but this is how it went.

*

He seemed to use a kind of operant conditioning on his audience, as if to make it easier for them to communicate in shorthand.

Fewer words, fewer, few.

Photo by Sean Ryan

For instance, here’s his first mention of the media, at the start of the rally.

“Although the fake news back there, they don’t wanna talk about it.” That drew the boo’s all right.

He leaned back, as if handing them the mic for a moment.

Photo by Sean Ryan

“They don’t wanna talk about it.” He stared at the media area for a few seconds, then squinted cartoonishly and lifted his palm over his forehead like he was blocking out the sun. Then he leaned into the podium, and the pitch of his voice rose. “Look at all those cameras, can you believe it? Look at all those red lights.”

Then he pointed at the press pool. The cameras were set up directly across the arena floor, so when you watch it on video it’s like Trump is bursting out of your monitor.

“Don’t worry, I won’t say anything bad about your network.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

Then he — immediately — said something bad about the networks.

“Cuz’ a lot of times I get ready to do a number on these phony networks and, you know, I see those red lights go off, off, off, off, off. They don’t want their viewers to see, but that’s OK. I’m not gonna say it tonight. I’m gonna say, ‘You’re legitimate media’.”

Aside, “I don’t actually mean that.”

He grimaced.

Photo by Sean Ryan

“But you look at that,” he said, pointing, then lifted his palm to his forehead again, like he still couldn’t find the puny thing he was looking for. “That’s like the Academy Awards used to be, it failed. You know why it failed? Because they came after us. That’s why it failed. It failed because it had stupid people saying horrible things about us.”

Then he pointed to his temple wiggling his finger, “Stup-id.” Shook his head. “Stupid people. They are stupid people. And their ratings have dropped like a rock. And I love seeing it, I’m telling you. Love it.”

He reared his head back.

“But no matter how. Hard. They. Try. They will fail. Because the people of Texas, and the people of America, will never. Surrender. Our freedom. To those people. Right there.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

Later in the speech, he said much less, mostly variations of “and in the back you’ll see the fake news.” Repetition, a little briefer each time. Down to an occasional off-handed, “Those phonies in the back.” Then, eventually, all he had to do was point, grimacing.

Two K9 police took stance in front of the grey barricade separating us from them, which amounted to separating us from ourselves.

*

Security at the rally was unlike anything I’d seen. An entire military apparatus that floated here from Washington, D.C., subsuming downtown.

Two wax-shined helicopters hovered over the arena, unmoving, like geckos ready to snap on a fly. I’d never seen a helicopter float perfectly still like that. It was terrifying.

Photo by Sean Ryan

Secret Service everywhere. Different ranks. Outside were the Navy Seal types in body armor, hoisting MP5s with silencers. The Secret Service inside, nearest Trump, had the same jagged stare and well-trained unease. But they glided around in immaculate, boring suits, each with a gold square pin on the lapel. They either stealthed around in a blur or stood perfectly still like the Queen’s Guard.

I’d been to the American Airlines Center twice before. A few years ago, for Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour, when he performed solo on the levitating stage. And last summer, to review a Shania Twain concert under the influence of LSD.

Oddly, the Trump rally was a mixture of both.

*

In nearby Grand Prairie, at the Theatre at Grand Prairie, Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke held a competing rally. There were about as many people at O’Rourke’s rally as people outside the Trump rally.

Obviously, Trump loved that. But, for good measure, he hurled a few Beto-jabs into his speech, referring to him as “a very dumb Democrat candidate for president.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

Then he compared him to one of those wacky inflated dancing noodles you only ever see at used car dealerships.

Then he did an imitation of above-mentioned contraption. It was bizarre to see a president imitating a dancing noodle. But he didn’t care what a president should or shouldn’t do. He was the anti-politician president. And his followers loved that about him.

Photo by Sean Ryan

“The flailer,” he said. “Remember he was flailing all over the place? I said, ‘Why is this guy hot? John Cornyn’s gonna win so easily. Just like Ted Cruz won. He’s gonna win. No matter what happened.” Then he scoured, like a falcon in a painting. “In a few short weeks, [Beto] got rid of guns then got rid of religion. Those are not two good things in Texas to get rid of.”

*

Stomping his balled-up hand, Trump said that his office, the Oval Office, was our office, too. The crowd roared. Some of these people had driven hours for the rally. There were farmers and truck drivers and teachers and nurses. A lot of people there had never had an office of their own, and here was the president saying his was theirs.

Photo by Sean Ryan

Trump is the hero of his stories. It’s part of his success, and, I suspect, a useful defense mechanism. At first glance, his journey and his character are riffs on the classical literary model, a thirsty figure who gnashes through dangerous territory, down into the unknown, through death and onto rebirth.

Photo by Sean Ryan

But Trump is not classic in the slightest. He’s nothing like Odysseus or Dante or Gilgamesh or Don Quixote. Instead, he is a postmodern antihero, like Clint Eastwood in “A Fistful of Dollars” or Tony Soprano or Beyoncé or Homer Simpson.

In the summer of 2015, I asked a former professor to define postmodernism.

Photo by Sean Ryan

“Donald Trump,” he replied. “He contains all of it. Chaos. Hyperreality. Lots of chaos. A constant sense of ‘This is so surreal.’ The rejection of tradition and assumptions. Rejection of divisions between high and low culture. Rejection of rules and styles and genres. Use of pastiche. Satire. Irony. Playfulness. Paranoia. Fragmentation. A total lack of boundaries.”

*

Any time the place got quiet, some random person, usually near the rafters, hollered out phrases, and it just sound like the South Park rednecks saying, “They took our jobs!”

To be fair, hecklers on the left don’t sound much better.

*

A week earlier, at Trump’s Minneapolis rally, protestors and activists formed a moshpit outside the Target Center, not too far from the Mississippi River.

Tensions in Minneapolis had been high, and as Trump was about to board Air Force One, Mayor Jacob Frey insisted that Trump pay the $530,000 security fee in advance. A last minute effort to keep him out of Minneapolis.

In response, Trump tweeted that the “lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters. 72,000 ticket requests already. Dump Frey and [Minnesota Rep. Ilhan] Omar! Make America Great Again!”

Photo by Sean Ryan

Conservative networks reported that, after the rally, members of AntiFa attacked at least one Trump supporter. Moral panic or not, it didn’t augur well for the next year.

The following day, Trump appeared in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The South. No army of AntiFa down here, not like in Portland or New York or Seattle.

AntiFa has a decent presence in Dallas, and a reporter friend of mine interviewed a group of them outside the Trump rally. But there were hardly any there. A dozen or so. Which is nothing compared to the tens of thousands of Trump supporters, coiled all through downtown Dallas with its neon green outline.

*

I worked as a soccer referee for years. So I’ve broken up countless fights, dealt with manic egos, endured adults prone to outbursts, taken every kind of verbal abuse, faced absolute mutiny. In these chaotic situations, when people around you are losing their minds, the two greatest solutions are kindness and humor.

*

Halfway through a sentence Trump stopped reading from the prompters, stopped talking, pivoted, beamed at the crowd, then lifted his hand.

The entire arena fell silent.

It was the captivating hush of the final moments of an important game, as the ball floats through the air toward the goal or net or end zone, and fate is no longer within our grasp.

Imagine being able to freeze an entire arena into abrupt silence with one tilt of your hand.

Photo by Sean Ryan

Trump was quarterback and they were the defensive line. He sang the melody and they hummed the backbeat. He was the skipper and they were deckhands. Although he seemed concerned that his supporters never felt belittled by this arrangement.

“[Democrats] come after me, but what they’re really doing is coming after the Republican Party. And what they’re really, really doing is they’re fighting you, and we never lose.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

Every time he dropped a line like that, the crowd erupted with the kind of visceral intensity usually reserved for good news and sports.

The man who Evil Knievelled into arenas and said he’d never be conquered.

The closing of his speech was like the ball-drop in Times Square. But instead of kazoos and fireworks it was the words “Make America Great Again.”

“Four more years,” people shouted, “four more years.”

Photo by Sean Ryan

Then the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” blasted to life.

For some reason, one verse stood out more than the others.

And I went down to the demonstration

To get my fair share of abuse

Singing, “We’re gonna vent our frustration

If we don’t we’re gonna blow a fifty-amp fuse”

In all that hissing and mania, all the flag-waving intensity — as the arena peeled and shook with the song and so many stomping feet — Trump looked in one direction, waved. Then another, and turned, waved. Until he had looked in every direction and waved.

Before he ducked out, he pointed toward the crowd one last time. A blaring sea of reds, blues, whites. A living representation of the American flag. All three colors boiling around under the Jumbotron and disco balls.

Little by little, people streamed into the aisles. They filed up the concrete steps, and out into a familiar chaos.

New installments of this series come out every Monday and Thursday morning.