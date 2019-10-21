On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicted President Donald Trump would not be the nominee of the Republican party for the 2020 presidential election.

Scaramucci said, “President Trump will not be the nominee come November. He’ll be either out of office or make a declaration that he’s not running for re-election. Now you’re going to have an open system in terms of who’s going to be that nominee.”

He added, “Two months from now, there’ll be an impeachment inquiry. He’ll be the third person to be impeached. Then you’re also seeing cracks in the foundation of the Republican establishment which generally dislike the guy. They’ll say good things about him right now because his supposed approval ratings in the Republican party are high. But I think those are superficial numbers.”

“As more of that information comes out, there’ll be a Goldwater, Howard Baker moment where they’re going to go to him saying, look. you got to leave,” he continued. “Or maybe they can negotiate something with Speaker Pelosi where he can stay until the end of his term. He’s either leaving before the end of the term or not running for re-election. Okay? The level of illegality is so far and beyond what could be normal. This is still a country that’s a rule of law country.”

