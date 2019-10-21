Rep. Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffTrump lashes out at Pelosi as she visits Jordan to discuss Syria Trump’s insult-comic act enters danger zone White House staggers after tumultuous 48 hours MORE (D-Calif.) hit back at Republican lawmakers on Monday evening after a GOP resolution attempting to censure him failed on the House floor.

Schiff, a prominent figure in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump Donald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE as the head of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a tweet that House Republicans “lacked the courage to confront” the president, so they confronted him instead.

It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, They consoled themselves by attacking those who did. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 21, 2019

The House rejected the resolution intended to censure Schiff in a 218-185 vote after the president and other Republicans encouraged the California representative’s censure over his “parody” of a partial White House transcript of a phone call between Trump and the leader of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution said Schiff “misled the American people” and made “a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties.”

The July 25 phone call, in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “look into” his political opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Graham: ‘Stupid’ for Trump to ask China to investigate Biden Romney: Republicans don’t criticize Trump because they fear it will help Warren MORE, prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Trump lashes out at Pelosi as she visits Jordan to discuss Syria Thomas D’Alesandro III, brother of Nancy Pelosi, dies at 90 MORE (D-Calif.) to announce an impeachment inquiry last month.