Legendary director Martin Scorsese appears to have no interest in the SJW agenda that says filmmakers must set quotas for certain demographics in order to tell their story.

Speaking at the Rome Film Fest on Monday while presenting his latest film “The Irishman,” a member of the Italian press asked the “Goodfellas” director why a majority of his movies focus on male protagonists. Scorsese was having none of it and instantly shot the question down.

“That’s not even a valid point. That’s not valid. I can’t. … That goes back to 1970. That’s a question that I’ve had for so many years. Am I supposed to?” said Scorcese, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “If the story doesn’t call for it. … It’s a waste of everybody’s time. If the story calls for a female character lead, why not?”

“Alice Doesn’t Live Here,” responded the reporter.

“Oh, that’s only one film. They don’t count that. Age of Innocence, they don’t count that,” Scorsese replied “Casino. Sharon Stone’s great in that. They don’t count that. Forget it. It’s all these men. Sure, I’d like to do. But you know what, I’m 76 now. How am I going to have the time? I don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know. I don’t have time anymore.”

Director Quentin Tarantino faced a similar accusation from the press with the debut of his latest hit film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Like Scorsese, Tarantino largely dismissed a New York Times reporter pressing him about Margot Robbie’s alleged lack of screen time while speaking at a panel at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I reject your hypothesis,” Tarantino told the reporter.

Margot Robbie came to the director’s defense by saying her character had just the right amount of screen time.

“I think the moments that I got onscreen gave an opportunity to honor Sharon and her lightness,” said Robbie. “I don’t think it was intended to delve deeper. As Brad mentioned, I think the tragedy was ultimately the loss of innocence and to show those wonderful sides of her could be done quickly without speaking, and I did feel like I had a lot of time to explore the character event without dialogue.”

In response, TIME published an article in which two reporters actually watched all of Tarantino’s films to count the number of lines women characters spoke, accusing him of subtle misogyny.

In the same press conference at the Rome Film Fest, Scorsese expounded on his recent comments about Marvel movies not being cinema, arguing that he hopes movies return to a stronger narrative format.

“The key that I’m hoping for is for theaters to continue to support narrative cinema of this kind,” said Scorsese “But right now the theaters seem to be mainly supporting the theme park, amusement park, comic book films. They’re taking over the theaters. I think they can have those films; it’s fine. It’s just that that shouldn’t become what our young people believe is cinema. It just shouldn’t.”

“This is the world we live in. Our children are, I don’t know what they’re doing with those devices,” he continued. “They perceive reality differently. They perceive even the concept of what history is supposed to be [differently]. How are they going to know about WWII? How are they going to know about Vietnam? What do they think of Afghanistan? What do they think of all of this? They’re perceiving it in bits and pieces. There seems to be no continuity of history.”