(NBC NEWS) — Dr. Nadine Burke Harris has an ambitious dream: screen every student for childhood trauma before entering school.

“A school nurse would also get a note from a physician that says: ‘Here is the care plan for this child’s toxic stress. And this is how it shows up,'” said Burke Harris, who was appointed California’s first surgeon general in January.

“It could be it shows up in tummy aches. Or it’s impulse control and behavior, and we offer a care plan. Instead of reacting harshly and punitively, every educator is trained in recognizing these things. Instead of suspending and expelling or saying, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ we say, ‘What happened to you?'”

