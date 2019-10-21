On Friday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talked about a hilarious text exchange between a Kamala Harris campaign aide and Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith. Video and partial transcript below:

This is just spectacular. I’m not sure whether I love it or whether I hate it. So there’s a BuzzFeed reporter, her name is Katherine Miller, and she was tweeting about the 2020 Democratic presidential debate. She tweeted out, quote:

MILLER: Hard to know if last night harmed or helped Warren, but I think we can all come together and agree a debate highlight was Warren telling Kamala Harris no about banning Trump from Twitter and then continuing with her point in the manner of shrugging off a Greenpeace clipboard person.

So that is what Miller tweeted – and by the way, she’s right. It was hilarious. Kamala Harris was so desperate for attention, I mean that the entire debate she was just like, “Love me! Why won’t you pay attention to me!? Twitter!”

[The fact that] she thought that her best hit on Elizabeth Warren was not, “You called yourself a Native American for 30 years on official forums.” Her best attack, instead, was, “Why won’t you ban Trump from Twitter, man?” Kamala Harris is very bad.

So Kamala Harris’s [campaign aide then sends this insane note to] … Ben Smith, I guess, the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed.

AIDE: Hey, I have talked to her directly a few times when she’s tweeted out stuff like this and I told her I was glad she deleted it…

So [Miller] deleted the tweet. There’s nothing inappropriate about the tweet.

AIDE: But this kind of stuff is just really a horrible look for you guys. Frankly, it’s whiteness manifest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whiteness manifest? What? What in that tweet has anything to do with race? It just says that Harris is a crazy person who stands outside the supermarket with a Greenpeace clipboard. That’s 100% correct, and it has nothing to do with race. I know, Greenpeace activists, they come in all races and sizes and sexual orientations – at least they appear to. So like, what?

If Kamala Harris’s people are running to “that’s racism” to call her a Greenpeace activist, pretty weird.

AIDE: If Kamala shrugged off a Warren critique of how she wasn’t with her on Facebook, we’d get raked and she’d get lauded as taking on corporate power. The blithe mockery here of Kamala, while lauding Warren’s style, is just not up to par. I say this to you just to be super frank because I really like your guys’ work, the platform, and your reporters. We work well together across the board, but this is a bit problematic.

There’s that word again: problematic. So problematic! You can’t name what’s wrong with it, but it’s problematic.

Also, I love the tacit admission right there that we work well together across the board, guys, and if you just have your people delete their tweets, we can continue to work really well together and be bestest of friends. That’s not corrupt in any way, shape, or form. Well done Kamala Harris’ team, trying too hard.

By the way, points to Ben Smith. He responded, quote:

SMITH: Do you seriously not have real problems? This text makes me think you are totally, totally unready for an actual presidential campaign.

It’s that rare point, that rare time of the day when I am praising Ben Smith. Right on the money, man.

