“Terminator” star and former Republican Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, praised climate activist and teenager Greta Thunberg, in an interview with Sky News.

"Greta is fantastic because she is a child," Schwarzenegger said.

Terminator star @Schwarzenegger tells Sky News about his admiration for teenage climate activist @GretaThunberg – and explains why he hates politics. For the latest arts and entertainment news, head here ???? https://t.co/a8sm4snI6K pic.twitter.com/pFkgwDT3OD — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 21, 2019

He went on to say, "Here's children, saying 'hey, when you screw this up with the environment it's our generation that is going to suffer.'"

This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger has been complimentary towards Thunberg. He previously arranged to get the young climate activist a Tesla Model 3, and according to his assistant, “Greta can travel fully electric through the United States and Canada,” as reported by Car and Driver.

Excited to kick off our @R20_AWS in Vienna. I have to admit I was starstruck when I met @gretathunberg. Tune in tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b0c5FtmZDq — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 27, 2019

The 72-year-old actor praised Thunberg, even more, saying, ” I think that is a very, very compelling story and I think politicians are listening to that.”

Schwarzenegger also took a subtle dig at Republicans saying " I considered myself when I was governor, a public servant not a party servant, even though I was a Republican," he then said, "I never did what the party told me to do."

Greta Thunberg has become a sensation both on the internet and in real life for her climate activism. She sailed from Europe to the US in a “Emission-free racing yacht.” She also made rounds when she gave a passionate speech on climate change to the United Nations. And now, she is being praised by Arnold Schwarzenegger.