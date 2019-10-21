Singer Brandi Carlile says she also won’t participate in a Washington, D.C., conference featuring former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen NielsenKirstjen Michele NielsenTrump confirms Rick Perry to step down as Energy secretary Trump says acting Homeland Security chief McAleenan will step down Activists to demonstrate at ICE headquarters after Cameroonian immigrant dies in custody MORE.

The “Joke” singer was poised to perform at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit on Tuesday. But on Monday, Carlile said she was nixing her appearance because Nielsen was one of the featured speakers.

“I don’t think that human rights violators and merit-based abusers of displaced people should be given a platform to ‘reimagine’ history,” Carlile wrote to her more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.

“The atrocity of family separation at our Southern border needs to go down in history as one of the United States of America’s most merciless acts,” the Grammy Award-winner wrote.

While noting it’s “rarely her style” to drop out of “such a special appearance,” Carlile said, “Respectfully, I absolutely cannot support Kirstjen Nielsen having a voice among the most powerful and inspiring women in America.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE announced in April that Nielsen, the top official in charge of implementing his hard-line immigration policies, would leave her post.

Nielsen is scheduled to be interviewed at Fortune’s conference by “PBS NewsHour’s” Amna Nawaz for a conversation titled, “The Hard Questions.” According to the conference’s website, she’ll address “the horror of family separation, border security, and more.”

The move by Carlile comes days after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonClinton trolls Trump with mock letter from JFK to Khrushchev Trump-Graham relationship tested by week of public sparring Sunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision MORE reportedly opted out of the event, citing a scheduling conflict. But an unidentified source told Slate that the former Democratic presidential nominee chose to withdraw from the conference upon word that Nielsen was also slated to appear.

Last month, Nielsen bowed out of a speaking event hosted by The Atlantic following backlash from progressive groups.

Among those also on the docket for Fortune’s conference: Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Dem debate contenders take aim at Warren Schumer seeks focus on health care amid impeachment fever Trump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing MORE (R-Ariz.), Reps. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikGOP lawmakers offer new election security measure Cheney slated to introduce bill to place sanctions on Turkey Conservative lawmakers demand Schiff’s recusal from Trump impeachment inquiry MORE (R-N.Y.) and Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinHouse Dems introduce bill to fight social media disinformation Polls flash warning signs for Trump on impeachment Pelosi-backed group funding ads for vulnerable Democrats amid impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Mich.), 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardClinton trolls Trump with mock letter from JFK to Khrushchev Sunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision Buttigieg says he wasn’t comfortable with Clinton attack on Gabbard MORE (Hawaii), Anita Hill Anita Faye HillSupreme Court session begins without ill Clarence Thomas Clinton celebrates first visibly pregnant CEO to be on business magazine cover Anita Hill: I could see myself voting for Biden over Trump MORE and fashion designer Tory Burch.