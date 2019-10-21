Maggie Rogers revealed to her followers that at her recent show in Texas she was sexually harassed while she was singing on stage.

The 25-year-old singer shared that it happened in the middle of her set during her appearance in Austin, Texas, when she claimed two men started shouting “inappropriate” things at her, according to Fox News in a piece published Monday.

"[E]very night before the 'Alaska' acoustic encore, I speak about gratitude and growth and change," the "Light On" singer captioned her post on Instagram. "It's the most vulnerable part of the set. Just me and a guitar before I say goodnight."

"Last night, in the middle of this speech a man yelled 'take your top off,'" she added. "Another joined in and yelled 'you cute though.'"

Rogers continued, “I was stunned. Furious. Fuming. Confused. And also – on a really basic level – it really hurt my feelings.”

The singer went on to explain that she typically feels safe and supported by her “community” when she performs.

“We create a safe space to amplify each other,” Maggie explained. “To allow relief. To allow release. There’s a deep amount of trust there. I step on stage every night with a deep reverence for the stage, my craft, and the privilege that is making music for my job.”

“I’ve been writing and producing music for 10 years – my body is my greatest tool for communicating that work,” she added.

Rogers then sent a stern warning to anyone else planning to come to her show, that similar behavior would not be tolerated.

“I want to use this moment to be very, very clear.,” the singer concluded. “There is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show. Be kind to each other out there.”