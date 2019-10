(CNBC) — Stocks closed higher on Monday, boosted by optimism around U.S.-China trade talks as well as the corporate earnings season.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, notching its first close above 3,000 since Sept. 18.The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 56 points, or 0.2%.

The S&P 500 could reach this week an all-time high set in July. The broad index is just 0.7% from hitting 3,027.98, the record from July 26.

