Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, in a wide-ranging interview, said he thinks that President TrumpDonald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is ‘on the table’ MORE will be impeached by a “very focused” Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTurkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Trump lashes out at Pelosi as she visits Jordan to discuss Syria Thomas D’Alesandro III, brother of Nancy Pelosi, dies at 90 MORE (D-Calif.) in the next six weeks, saying it is as sure as “the turning of the Earth.”

“This is serious. As sure as the turning of the earth, he is going to be impeached by Pelosi in the next six weeks,” Bannon said in an interview published Sunday in the New York Post. “Nancy Pelosi is very focused.”

Pelosi initially balked for months at an impeachment inquiry in the House, but formally announced an investigation following a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She made the move shortly after Trump admitted that he had spoken to the Ukrainian leader about looking into former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading presidential contender, and his son’s dealings in Ukraine just weeks after withholding military aid to that country.

Bannon goes on to say that if Trump survives the House impeachment probe, he may have to face a pair of surprising yet viable challengers in 2020 in former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonClinton trolls Trump with mock letter from JFK to Khrushchev Trump-Graham relationship tested by week of public sparring Sunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision MORE.

He predicts that the two, who have previously said they will not run in 2020, will jump into the race and will be “very formidable” foes for the president.

“Bloomberg and Clinton, both will … get into the race,” Bannon said. “Nobody is on the stage. The Cory Bookers and Kamala Harrises haven’t gotten enough traction to compete with Warren. The hedge fund investment banking corporatist community of the Democratic Party is not prepared to have them.”

“Bloomberg or Clinton could be very competitive,” he added. “She is a very formidable candidate and I think Bloomberg would be very formidable.”

Bannon, the former chairman of Breitbart News, also advised Trump that he should create a team that is solely focused on impeachment “24/7.”

“You need to augment the legal team,” he said, adding that what worked on the probe by former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerFox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ Lewandowski says Mueller report was ‘very clear’ in proving ‘there was no obstruction,’ despite having ‘never’ read it Fox’s Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network MORE into Russian interference “was bifurcation of the White House Counsel’s office. You need … a team put together that can focus on [impeachment] 24/7,” Bannon said.

Bannon resigned as White House chief strategist in August 2017. The former investment banker just released a new film earlier this month titled “Claws of the Red Dragon,” which goes after Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a company that Trump has deemed “a national security threat.”

The film comes as the Trump administration moves to crack down on the company. The U.S. intelligence community has called the company a national security threat, highlighting what they say are close ties to the government in Beijing. Huawei has denied those claims.